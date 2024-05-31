Triple-A Reno reinstated Barrosa (hamstring) from the 7-day injured list Friday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Barrosa has been on the shelf since late April due to a right hamstring strain. He began playing rehab games in the Arizona Complex League last week, going 4-for-16 with three RBI across four games, and he's been given the green light to return to the Aces' lineup. The 23-year-old outfielder is slashing 308/.438/.462 across 48 Triple-A plate appearances and made his MLB debut earlier this season, going 2-for-10 with an RBI in three games against the Yankees in early April.