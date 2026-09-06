Cabrera struck out one batter and gave up one hit and no walks over two innings of relief in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Phillies.

After Cabrera made his fifth big-league start of the season Aug. 27 and took a loss to the Giants while yielding two runs over 4.1 innings, the Diamondbacks opted for a bullpen day when his turn in the rotation came up again Wednesday. Taylor Clarke served as an opener and covered the first 1.2 innings before manager Torey Luvollo turned to Cabrera and five other relievers to record the remaining 22 outs. The fifth spot in the rotation will come up again Monday in Kansas City, and Cabrera could be called upon to cover multiple innings as a starter or reliever that day if he isn't needed in long relief Sunday in Houston.