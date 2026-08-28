Cabrera (0-3) allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out four batters over 4.1 innings in a loss to San Francisco on Thursday.

Cabrera was called up from Triple-A Reno earlier in the day and was handed the ball for his fifth big-league start of the season. The right-hander served up a solo homer to the first batter he faced in the game, but he showed poised in settling down thereafter, leaving the game with one out in the fifth inning in a 1-1 tie. A run was charged to Cabrera's ledger after he departed, and that was enough to send him to the loss. Despite the defeat, Cabrera made a generally good impression, though he was given a relatively quick hook after just 70 pitches. With Michael Soroka (shoulder) on the IL, Cabrera may have pitched well enough to earn another turn in the rotation, and that would line up to come at home against Philadelphia next week.