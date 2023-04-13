Rojas went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 7-3 win over Milwaukee.

Rojas continues to rake. This was his fourth three-hit game in nine starts, and he leads the team with 14 hits and a .412 batting average. The key for Rojas, who was benched several times last year for shoddy defense, is maintaining a dependable glove. He's done that thus far, albeit in a small sample size, and is currently tied for the most outs above average among third basemen, per Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic.