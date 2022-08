Rojas went 1-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Friday's 7-2 win over the White Sox.

Rojas figured prominently in Arizona's six-run second inning. With the bases loaded, he cleared them with a double then scored on Emmanuel Rivera's two-run home run. Rojas is up to 42 RBI over 93 games, two shy of the career-high 44 he had in 139 contests last season.