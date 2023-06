Rojas was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday.

Rojas' season batting line had fallen to .235/.301/.306 and he had started only four of his team's last nine games. The Diamondbacks have ultimately decided it would be best for him to work through his struggles in the minors. Emmanuel Rivera has cooled off recently but could be in line for the bulk of the starts at third base, with Evan Longoria also in the mix.