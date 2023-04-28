site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: diamondbacks-josh-rojas-sitting-against-lefty-870449 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Sitting against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Rojas is not in the starting lineup Friday at Colorado.
It'll be a right-handed-heavy attack for the Diamondbacks with left-hander Kyle Freeland on the mound for the Rockies. Rojas has a .711 OPS this year against righties and a .522 OPS versus lefties.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 12 min read