The Diamondbacks optioned Strowd to Triple-A Reno on Friday, Alex D'Agostino of SI.com reports.

Strowd showed a lot of promise during his first season in the majors last year, posting a 1.71 ERA and 1.10 WHIP across 26.1 frames with the Orioles. He joined the Diamondbacks via trade in February and entered spring camp with a strong chance to make the big club's Opening Day roster, but he will instead head back to Triple-A after allowing 10 earned runs in just 7.2 Cactus League innings. Arizona is running a bit thin on reliable relievers, as the team is set to begin the regular season without A.J. Puk (elbow) and Justin Martinez (elbow), so Strowd could be invited back into the big-league bullpen if he returns to form in the minors.