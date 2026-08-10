Diamondbacks' Kade Strowd: Sent down to Triple-A

The Diamondbacks optioned Strowd to Triple-A Reno following Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Strowd was called up by the Diamondbacks on Friday but didn't end up pitching out of the bullpen during the team's weekend series against the two-time defending World Series champions. He'll head back down to Triple-A, where he has a 6.63 ERA and 1.85 WHIP over 36.2 innings. The move with Arizona reinstating Michael Soroka (glute) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Monday against Colorado.