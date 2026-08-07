Diamondbacks' Kohl Drake: Tagged for first MLB loss

Drake (0-1) took the loss against San Diego on Thursday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out one batter over 3.2 innings.

Though he walked only one batter, Drake threw just 46 of 82 pitches for strikes. Three of the six hits the rookie southpaw allowed were doubles, and he didn't miss many bats, recording only three whiffs and one strikeout. Drake logged five innings in his first MLB start July 21 against the A's, but since then each of his three outings has lasted four frames or less. Michael Soroka (glute) recently kicked off a rehab assignment, and Drake is currently the most likely Arizona hurler to be the odd man out of the rotation when Soroka is ready to return.