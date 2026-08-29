Drake allowed five runs on four hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out four over four innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Friday.

Drake's first start in the majors since Aug. 6 led to him giving up a season-high five runs. He struggled in two outings for Triple-A during August as well, giving up a total of 10 runs (nine earned) over five innings. Drake is at a 6.53 ERA and 17:7 K:BB through 20.2 innings across his first five starts in the majors. The Diamondbacks have a bit of a patchwork rotation at the moment, which could afford him one more start -- tentatively lined up to be at Houston -- before Michael Soroka (shoulder) and Zac Gallen (elbow) would be ready to return from their respective stints on the injured list.