Backhus pitched a scoreless third of an inning, conceding a walk and a hit-by-pitch before collecting the save in Sunday's 6-4 victory over Minnesota.

Backhus entered in relief of Ryan Thompson to face the left-handed Kody Clemens with two outs and a runner on. The Arizona southpaw then walked Clemens and hit Luke Keaschall with a pitch to load the bases. Backhus finally completed his task by inducing a Matt Wallner flyout on his 13th pitch. The 27-year-old has pitched to a 4.62 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB across 25.1 total frames this season. Even with the Diamondbacks bullpen being a mess, Backhus is likely to remain in a middle relief role.