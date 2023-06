Sims (elbow) has struck out six and walked two over 5.1 scoreless innings across four rehab appearances in the Arizona Complex League.

Sims, who has two monster pitches in his fastball and slider, had Tommy John surgery last spring and is too advanced for the hitters at this level, so the results don't tell us much other than that he is healthy enough to pitch in games. It's unclear when he will be assigned to an affiliate.