Single-A Visalia reinstated Sims (elbow) from its 60-day injured list Monday.

Sims is still awaiting his full-season debut, but he looks like he'll get the opportunity to pitch for Visalia within the next few days now that he's been activated after completed his recovery from Tommy John surgery, a procedure he underwent prior to being drafted last summer. The 22-year-old right-hander joined the Single-A club after he struck out 11 while allowing three earned runs on seven hits and four walks in 10 innings during his extended rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.