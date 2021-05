Kelly (shoulder) is healthy following his shoulder injury and has been assigned to Double-A Amarillo, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Kelly figures to make his Double-A debut in the coming days after pitching in the lower levels of minors during the 2018 and 2019 campaigns. The right-hander, who was a member of the Diamondbacks 60-man summer camp in 2020, will look to continue his ascent through the organization.