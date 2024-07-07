Gurriel went 1-for-5 with a solo homer in Saturday's win over the Padres.

Gurriel jumped on a knuckleball from Matt Waldron to lead off the fourth inning and crushed it into the stands in left-center field to give Arizona a one-run lead. It was the outfielder's third home run in his last eight games and he's now hit safely in five straight contests to open the month of July. Gurriel has also tallied multiple hits in 10 of his last 16 games, batting .358 (24-for-67) over that stretch with four homers, 12 RBI and 10 runs scored.