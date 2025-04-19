Gurriel went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and an additional run scored in Friday's 13-11 loss to the Cubs.
Gurriel popped a three-run home run as part of a 10-run eighth inning, giving the Diamondbacks an 11-7 lead. It was the second home run in three games for Gurriel, who's batting .162/.190/.351 with four home runs and 13 RBI over 19 contests.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Belts two-run shot Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Getting Wednesday off•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Slugs second homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Not in Arizona lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Smacks game-tying homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Heating up as camp nears end•