Gurriel isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs.
Gurriel will get a chance to catch his breath after going 2-for-5 with a homer, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's high-scoring loss. Jake McCarthy will take over in left field and bat eighth against Chicago right-hander Ben Brown.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Goes yard in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Belts two-run shot Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Getting Wednesday off•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Slugs second homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Not in Arizona lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Smacks game-tying homer•