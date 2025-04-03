Gurriel went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's 4-3 win against the Yankees.
Gurriel opened the scoring with a two-run blast to left field in the first inning. It was the 31-year-old's second homer of the campaign, and they have come in his last two starts (he also went 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter Tuesday). Gurriel has never hit more than 24 home runs in a single regular season, but he's flashing power early in 2025.
