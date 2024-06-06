The Diamondbacks reinstated Frias (shoulder) from the injured list Thursday and optioned him to Triple-A Reno.

Frias moved his rehab assignment from rookie ball to Triple-A on Tuesday, and he will officially remain with the Aces now that he's made a full recovery from the shoulder inflammation that sent him onto the IL in April. The 26-year-old right-hander allowed seven earned runs in 6.1 innings during his time in the majors before getting injured, and he would likely need to show major improvement at Reno before the D-backs consider bringing him back into their bullpen.