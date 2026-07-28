Diamondbacks' Max Kepler: Knocks in two

Kepler went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Pirates.

Kepler broke a scoreless tie in the sixth inning with a two-run double. He had a chance for more RBI in 10th but lined out with the bases loaded. After a period of adjusment to MLB pitching upon his return from an 80-game suspension -- a .190 average and 26.1 strikeout percentage over his first 14 games -- Kepler's found his swing. The outfielder is 8-for-26 (.308) with three doubles, one home run, six RBI and just two strikeouts (6.9 K%) over the subsequent eight contests.