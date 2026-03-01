Kelly (back) said Sunday that he's optimistic he'll avoid a stint on the injured list and believes that he'll be available to pitch at the back end of Arizona's first through the rotation to begin the regular season, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Kelly is no longer in line to start the Diamondbacks' March 26 opener versus the Dodgers, but he could be ready to pitch in Arizona's second series of the season at home versus Detroit if continues to go well with his throwing program. The right-hander was shut down one week ago after experiencing mid-back tightness but has seemingly responded well since receiving a cortisone shot to address the injury. He was able to play catch Sunday without issue and could gradually increase the distance and intensity of his throwing sessions during the upcoming week.