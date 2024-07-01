Kelly (shoulder) recently increased his throwing distance off flat ground to 120 feet, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Though Kelly is steadily upping his throwing distance, the Diamondbacks haven't yet indicated when the right-hander might be ready to resume mound work. In any case, Kelly recently acknowledged that he's not expecting to come off the 60-day injured list until mid-to-late August, so he still has several weeks to go and multiple checkpoints to hit in his rehab program before a more precise target date for his return is identified.
