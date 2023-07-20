Ahmed went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Atlanta.

Ahmed doubled home a run in the sixth inning then singled in another in the eighth. Those proved to be key insurance runs when Atlanta scored in the seventh and ninth innings. The emergence of Geraldo Perdomo, who typically starts against righties, has limited the Ahmed's opportunities, but the 33-year-old started against righty Charlie Morton on Wednesday. He's slashing .311/.364/.459 against right-handers in 2023.