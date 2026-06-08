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Diamondbacks' Patrick Forbes: Debuts for High-A club

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Forbes (elbow) struck out three and allowed one earned run on three hits and no walks over 2.1 innings in his first start for High-A Hillsboro on Wednesday after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

A first-round selection in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, Forbes didn't pitch at all last summer and then had his professional debut further delayed after emerging from spring training with a flexor tendon injury. The 21-year-old righty was finally cleared to make a two-inning rehab start in the Arizona Complex League on May 27, and that appearance was the only one Forbes needed in rookie ball before being moving up to a full-season affiliate.

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