Diamondbacks' Patrick Forbes: Elbow barking again

Forbes has not pitched for High-A Hillsboro since June 27 due to elbow discomfort, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

As of July 5, the organization said it was hopeful Forbes would return in July, but given that he missed the first eight weeks of the season with a right elbow flexor injury and also had a flexor strain last year, there is plenty of cause for concern. Prior to this latest arm injury, Forbes dominated the competition to the tune of a 2.45 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 20:2 K:BB in 14.2 innings, primarily at High-A. His fastball sits in the mid-90s and his dastardly 83-mph slider gives him a second plus pitch. He should be considered out indefinitely and is at high risk of needing elbow surgery sooner than later.