Sewald allowed a hit and struck out two over one scoreless inning to earn the save in Friday's 4-2 win over the Orioles.

Sewald had a couple of rough outings in August, but he's mostly been steady since he was acquired from the Mariners. The right-hander threw 16 pitches (11 strikes) in Friday's outing, his first action since a blown save last Saturday. For the season, he's 29-for-34 in save chances while posting a 3.19 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 74:21 K:BB through 53.2 innings.