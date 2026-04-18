Pagan (hamstring) collected his sixth save of the season Friday in the Reds' 2-1 win over the Twins, when he struck out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning.

Pagan injured his hamstring in his last outing against the Giants on Tuesday, but he was cleared to come out of the bullpen Friday to protect the Reds' one-run lead in the ninth. He needed just 13 pitches (eight strikes) to get through the frame for his sixth save of the season, which is tied with Mason Miller and Paul Sewald for most in the National League. It was a good sign to see Pagan back on the mound, but his usage over the weekend will be worth monitoring.