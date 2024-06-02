Grichuk went 2-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 10-5 win over the Mets.

Grichuk, in the starting lineup as normal against a left-hander, made an immediate impact by gunning down Francisco Lindor trying to stretch a single to a double in the bottom of the first inning. He later walked ahead of Christian Walker's third-inning grand slam and singled in a run in the seventh inning. Grichuk has performed well against left-handers, batting .317 with a .368 OBP over off southpaws.