Grichuk will be included in the lineup in Monday's Cactus League game against the Cubs after missing a couple of days with lower-back tightness, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Grichuk was initially scratched from Arizona's spring lineup Saturday due to what the team referred to as glute discomfort, but the injury was apparently back-related. Assuming he emerges from spring training fully healthy, Grichuk looks poised to fill a short-side platoon role for Arizona at designated hitter or in the corner outfield.