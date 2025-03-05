Grichuk started in left field and went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's spring game against the Cubs.

Grichuk returned to action after being scratched from a game Saturday due to back tightness. He made an immediate impact, homering in his first at-bat. The right-handed batter had a strong season in a part-time role for the Diamondbacks in 2024, when he recorded a .914 OPS against lefties.