Diamondbacks' Ryan Waldschmidt: Adjustments needed

The Diamondbacks want Waldschmidt to work on hitting breaking stuff in the minors, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Waldschmidt initially handled MLB pitching with aplomb, but the league adjusted with heavy doses of spin and the strikeouts piled up. The prospect carried a 56.2 percent Whiff rate against breaking balls and a 32.8 percent strikeout rate back to Triple-A Reno. "The league made a little adjustment, started spinning a lot of pitches, making it tougher for him at a level of which he's never seen," Diamondbacks hitting coach Joe Mather told Arizona Sports. In addition to getting better against breaking stuff, manager Torey Lovullo wants Waldschmidt to improve at controlling counts and not swing at pitcher's pitches.