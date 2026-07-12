Diamondbacks' Ryan Waldschmidt: Expected back Sunday

Waldschmidt (hand) is slated to start in center field Sunday against the Dodgers, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Waldschmidt was removed from Friday's matchup after being hit on his right hand by a pitch, but it appears he's dodged a serious injury. Tommy Troy started in center field Saturday but exited early with a shoulder issue, so Waldschmidt's quick return will be a boost to the Diamondbacks' lineup. Waldschmidt is slashing .254/.309/.351 with no homers, nine doubles, a triple, 11 runs, eight RBI and five stolen bases through 34 contests so far in his rookie campaign.