Waldschmidt received an invite to major-league training camp, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

The Diamondbacks revealed their 2026 spring training roster Friday, and it included Waldschmidt, the club's top prospect. With Lourdes Gurriel (knee) expected to miss the first three months of the season, Waldschmidt should get significant playing time in left field this spring. Earlier in the offseason, Arizona general manager Mike Hazen suggested one of the team's prospects could break camp on the active roster, and many believed the GM was referring to Waldschmidt. The 23-year-old outfielder played all three outfield spots in the minors last year and could get work in center field, too, as Alek Thomas will represent Mexico in the World Baseball Classic. Waldschmidt, who is not currently on the 40-man roster, reached Double-A Amarillo in 2025 and posted a .921 OPS over 66 games.