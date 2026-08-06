Diamondbacks' Ryan Waldschmidt: Three knocks in win

Waldschmidt went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Padres.

Waldschmidt has six multi-hit efforts over his last 11 games, going 16-for-34 (.471) in that span. The outfielder's strong play is a positive sign, but it's unclear if it'll be enough for him to maintain his playing time once Jordan Lawlar (hamstring) completes a rehab assignment. Waldschmidt could be at risk of falling into a platoon role once Lawlar returns, as the Diamondbacks added Lars Nootbaar from the Cardinals at the trade deadline to provide more depth in left field. Waldschmidt is batting .298 with a .749 OPS, one home run, 13 RBI, 21 runs scored, 13 doubles, one triple and six stolen bases over 49 contests in his rookie year.