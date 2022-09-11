Nelson is slated to start Monday's game against the Dodgers at Chase Field, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Nelson will unsurprisingly receive another turn through the rotation after he dazzled in his MLB debut Sept. 5 against the Padres, striking out seven over seven scoreless frames in a winning effort. The Dodgers present a stiff test for the 24-year-old righty, who will tentatively line up for a two-start week. His second turn comes next weekend at home in a rematch with the Padres.