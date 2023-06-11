Nelson (3-3) earned the win Saturday, allowing four hits and two walks over 5.2 scoreless innings against the Tigers. He struck out four.
It was mostly smooth sailing for Nelson through the first five innings as Arizona's offense provided him with solid run support early. However, he was relieved by Austin Adams in the sixth after issuing back-to-back walks to load the bases, though the latter was able to get out of the jam unscathed. Nelson, who threw a season-high 98 pitches Saturday, has now won two of his last three starts, while it was the second time this season in which he didn't allow a run.
