Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson: Closing in on mound work

Nelson (elbow) is expected to begin a bullpen progression within the next 7-to-10 days, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Nelson has been on the injured list since June 19 after suffering a flexor strain and UCL sprain in his right elbow. The team reported in mid-July that the right-hander was closing in on a throwing program, and this latest update indicates that he's continuing to progress. A timetable for Nelson's return is still up in the air and will depend on how his elbow feels upon returning to the bump.