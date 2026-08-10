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Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson: Closing in on mound work

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Nelson (elbow) is expected to begin a bullpen progression within the next 7-to-10 days, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Nelson has been on the injured list since June 19 after suffering a flexor strain and UCL sprain in his right elbow. The team reported in mid-July that the right-hander was closing in on a throwing program, and this latest update indicates that he's continuing to progress. A timetable for Nelson's return is still up in the air and will depend on how his elbow feels upon returning to the bump.

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