Nelson (4-4) allowed one run on three hits and two walks over seven innings Sunday, striking out six and earning a win over the Giants.

Nelson worked through five scoreless frames before the Giants finally broke through in the sixth inning. He completed more than six innings for the first time this year while forcing a season-best 13 whiffs. Nelson has allowed fewer than two runs in four of his last eight starts, posting a 3.80 ERA during that span. For the season, he lowered his ERA to 4.97 with a 58:28 K:BB through 83.1 frames. Nelson's next outing is projected to be a road matchup against the Angels.