Nelson took a no-decision Wednesday against the Rangers, allowing three runs on four hits and no walks in seven innings. He struck out eight.

The 28-year-old right-hander submitted one of his finer starts of the campaign Wednesday, flooding the zone for 64 strikes on 88 pitches and producing 18 whiffs. Nelson also fanned a season-high eight, pitched a season-most seven innings and logged his second consecutive quality start after failing to attain this feat in his prior seven outings. Nelson still has a shaky 5.40 ERA over 45 frames, but he's also set to take a more encouraging 1.16 WHIP and 43:14 K:BB into a soft matchup versus the division-rival Giants his next time out.