Nelson allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out nine over five innings in Friday's spring start against the Mariners.

Nelson put the finishing touches on a promising spring. The right-hander finished the Cactus League with a 2.66 ERA, 26 strikeouts and seven walks over 20.1 innings (six starts). He led the competition for the final rotation spot and seems assured of one given the news that Eduardo Rodriguez (lat) will open the season on the injured list.