Nelson (1-3) allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out four batters over 5.2 innings in a loss to the Cubs on Saturday.

Nelson pitched quite well, and the only run he gave up came on an Ian Happ solo homer in the second inning. However, the Diamondbacks' offense was completely shut down by a pair of Chicago hurlers, resulting in Nelson being saddled with the loss. Still, this was a promising bounce-back for the right-hander after he was pummeled for 14 runs over 5.1 frames across his previous two starts. Those disastrous performances are largely responsible for his ugly overall 6.61 ERA, but Nelson will try to build off Saturday's good outing when he next takes the mound, which is projected to be in a home matchup versus the Mets.