Nelson allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one over five innings in a no-decision versus the Phillies on Friday.

Nelson's streak of five straight quality starts came to a close, though it wasn't a poor outing that ended the hot stretch. He wasn't particularly efficient Friday, throwing 59 of 95 pitches for strikes, and Arizona's offense didn't offer any support after plating two runs in the first inning. Nelson is now at a 3.34 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 123:41 K:BB across 148 innings through 32 appearances (22 starts). Nelson will look to stay steady in his final start of the regular season, tentatively scheduled to come at home versus the Dodgers next week.