Nelson was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

Nelson had notable struggles in his last two starts. In both his start Aug. 5 and Aug. 11, he allowed six earned runs in three innings. The 25-year-old has had season long struggles as well with a 5.47 ERA. The starter will head back to Triple-A Reno for the first time since last season. In a corresponding move, the Diamondbacks selected Bryce Jarvis from Reno.