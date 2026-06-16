Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson: Rebounds with quality start

Nelson (3-5) tossed seven innings against the Angels on Monday, allowing two runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out five batters to earn the win.

Nelson yielded seven runs over four innings against Miami in his previous start, but he bounced back nicely Monday. The right-hander started a bit shakily by giving up a run on two hits in the first frame, but the Angels crossed the plate only once more over the remainder of Nelson's time in the game. While Nelson registered a modest five punchouts, that was his highest mark since he struck out eight Rangers six starts ago. Nelson has a mediocre 4.97 ERA on the campaign and has experienced several blowups, but he also has six quality starts over his past eight outings, so he's still been useful in the right matchups.