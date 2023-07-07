Nelson (5-5) allowed seven runs on nine hits and struck out just one over three innings to take the loss Thursday against the Mets.

Nelson gave up two-run home runs to Pete Alonso and Francisco Alvarez in the short start. Prior to Thursday, Nelson had allowed a combined 10 runs over his last four starts, spanning 23.1 innings. The poor outing vaulted his ERA to 5.19 with a 1.43 WHIP and 65:29 K:BB through 93.2 innings to close out the first half. The Diamondbacks will be on the road for their first two series out of the All-Star break, so Nelson's next start is likely to be either in Toronto or Atlanta.