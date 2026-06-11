Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson: Tough outing in loss

Nelson (2-5) picked up the loss Wednesday, allowing seven runs on eight hits and one walk over four innings during the 8-0 loss against the Marlins. He struck out two.

Nelson was shelled for his shortest start since he gave up eight runs and eight hits in 0.1 innings on April 19. The right-hander was hurt by two home runs in the fourth by Owen Caissie and Kyle Stowers. After quality starts in five of his last six games, Nelson struggled with control, hitting two batters and throwing strikes on only 53 of his 82 points. The 28-year-old is slated to start at home against the Angels next week.