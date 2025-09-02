Nelson allowed three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out seven over six innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Monday.

This was Nelson's third straight quality start, and he's allowed seven runs over 18 innings in that span. While he's not blowing away opposing hitters, he's been steady and reliable with passable strikeout totals in much of his time as a starter. Overall, he's posted a 3.57 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 115:33 K:BB across 131 innings through 29 appearances (19 starts) this season. Nelson is projected for a home start versus the Red Sox this weekend.