The Diamondbacks designated Martinez for assignment Monday.

Martinez was cast off the 40-man roster with the Diamondbacks needing to clear a spot for newly signed right-hander Kendall Graveman (shoulder). The Diamondbacks had previously claimed Martinez off waivers earlier this offseason after he held a 3.59 ERA and 36:18 K:BB across 52.2 frames for Houston in 2024.