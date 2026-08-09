Red Sox's Seth Martinez: Gets call to majors

The Red Sox selected Martinez's contract from Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Boston optioned left-hander Raymond Burgos to Triple-A to clear room on the active roster for Martinez, who is up with the big club for the first time this season. Over 34 appearances (nine starts) at Worcester, Martinez produced a 5.46 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 52:20 K:BB in 62.2 innings. He'll offer the Red Sox a relief option capable of covering multiple innings in Sunday's game against the Athletics, which will be a bullpen day.